Rosemary Bailey Spurlock entered into eternal rest on January 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Survived by daughter, Personna S. Hogan (Gordon); sons, Stephone, Anthony (Alice) and Curtis (Deborah) Spurlock. Visitation Saturday, January 18, 2020 9:00 am until religious service 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Billy Ray officiating. Interment Harris Hill Cemetery, Clinton, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020