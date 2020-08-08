1/1
Rosemary Blancher
Rosemary Blancher, age 88, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on August 3, 2020. She loved to cook for her family and friends. Rosemary is survived by children, Dr. Eldon C. "Don" Blancher II and wife Madeleine, Beth Blancher, Ginger Ohlenforst and husband Tim; grandchildren, Eldon C. "Trey" Blancher III and wife April, Dr. Adam T. Blancher and wife Kristen, Nathaniel D. Blancher, Justin E. Blancher and wife Meghan, Rhett Clement, Christin C. Louth and husband Henry, Dr. Rachel Clement, Stephen Cook, Collette C. Bonvillain, and Katherine Delorme; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Blancher and parents, Pascal and Mary Spicuzza. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at St. George Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
