Rosemary Broussard Doming, died September 23, 2020, at The Guest House in Baton Rouge at the golden age of 96. Rosemary was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a retired housewife. She grew up in Plaquemine, LA and at a young age, she and her brother would be seen in Plaquemine Bayou swimming. She met the love of her life and would spend time swinging on the front porch of her parent's home. She married Manual on December 23, 1941 and traveled with him to various army bases until he left for WWII, where he served from D Day to the end of the European campaign. They returned to their home in Baton Rouge, raised their four daughters where Manuel worked for Exxon Refinery until his retirement. Having a large vegetable garden, there were many happy occasions with the family and friends during harvest time. She enjoyed cooking the Sunday dinners and spending time with her family. She had many interests, was a business owner and enjoyed playing cards with her lady friends. She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Brenda Ganter, Baton Rouge, Debra and Harry Landry, Port Allen, and Pam and Ronny Dougherty, Zachary; son-in-law, Ron Harrelson, Zachary; and six grandchildren, William Gray Warrington and his wife Renee, Misty Hanks and husband Jason, Brad Hanks, Brent Harrelson, Cody Dougherty, Mindy and Stephen Delano; one great-granddaughter, Amber Dougherty; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Manuel Peter Doming; daughter, Toni Harrelson; parents, William Broussard and his wife Rose Templet Broussard; a grandchild, Casey Dougherty; and one brother, William Broussard and his wife Carmen. A resident at the Guest House for many years, she always had something to say to anyone who would pass her in the hall where she spent most of her days. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the staff at the Guest House for the many years of taking care of her. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 9:00 am until the service at 11:00 am, officiated by Deacon Shelley Joseph. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity
. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the caretakers of The Capitol House Rehabilitation Center and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.