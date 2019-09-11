Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Carlino Ayres. View Sign Service Information Ibert's Mortuary 1111 Lia St. Patterson , LA 70392 (985)-395-7873 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Carlino Ayres, 86, native and resident of Patterson, passed away on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. A rosary will be said at 8:45 a.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Mausoleum. Father Michael Russo will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating. Rosemary was born in Patterson on July 3rd, 1933 to Leoluca and Frances Lipari Carlino. She graduated from Patterson High in 1952 and Southwestern University (U of L) with a Bachelor in Education. Rosemary started teaching at M.D. Shannon in 1955, along with her 1st husband, Dennis Montet. Rosemary and Dennis had two daughters, Frances (Fran) and Anna. She moved to Patterson High School after the death of Dennis in 1965. She married Robert Ayres in 1967 and they had one daughter, Mary. Rosemary remained at Patterson High, retiring after a 40 years teaching career. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Robert Gerald Ayres, her daughters Frances (Barry) Comeaux of Plaquemine, Anna (Jason) Pennison of Morgan City and Mary Ayres of The Woodlands, Texas. Grandchildren include Katie Butler, Matthew (Kimberly Saurage) Comeaux, Maggie McInnis, Colin McInnis, Amanda (Trinity) Rock, Jared (Renee Vegas) Pennison, and Joshua (Laura Ives) Pennison. Great Grandchildren include Bryce Saurage, Braleigh and Braelynn Comeaux, Mason and Paisley Rock, Vail and Brec Pennison and Kennedy Pennison (due in October). She is also survived by siblings Leona Carlino and Pat (Halsema) Pinho of Patterson, Josie (John) Hagel of Lake Providence, and Travis (Elizabeth) Ayres, as well as wonderful nieces and nephews that she considered her own. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Leoluca and Frances Carlino, 1st husband Dennis P Montet, brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Rita Pinho Carlino, sister and brother-in-law Mary (Carlino) and August Cremaldi and great grandson Jon Luke Comeaux. Her love for her students went beyond the bell. Rosemary was the sponsor for many school organizations including Cheerleaders, Yearbook, and Class Sponsor, to name a few. Her love for sports had her rarely miss a game at school. After retirement she enjoyed following all the Lumberjacks that continued in college and professional sports. She could be found many days watching LSU, Saints, Pelicans, or any other sports on TV. In her retirement she enjoyed having all her family around, especially the little ones and traveling with her husband. Pallbearers will be Barry Comeaux, Matthew Comeaux, Bryce Saurage, Colin McInnis, Jason Pennison, Jared Pennison, Joshua Pennison, Lee Bierhorst, Lucas Carlino, and Jeff Pinho. A special thank you to her caregiver Chantel Jenkins for taking such wonderful care of Mom and all of us. Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting Rosemary Carlino Ayres, 86, native and resident of Patterson, passed away on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. Funeral Services will be on Friday, September 13th, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson. Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. A rosary will be said at 8:45 a.m. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the St. Joseph Catholic Church Mausoleum. Father Michael Russo will be the Celebrant for the Mass with Father Angelo Cremaldi concelebrating. Rosemary was born in Patterson on July 3rd, 1933 to Leoluca and Frances Lipari Carlino. She graduated from Patterson High in 1952 and Southwestern University (U of L) with a Bachelor in Education. Rosemary started teaching at M.D. Shannon in 1955, along with her 1st husband, Dennis Montet. Rosemary and Dennis had two daughters, Frances (Fran) and Anna. She moved to Patterson High School after the death of Dennis in 1965. She married Robert Ayres in 1967 and they had one daughter, Mary. Rosemary remained at Patterson High, retiring after a 40 years teaching career. Rosemary is survived by her husband, Robert Gerald Ayres, her daughters Frances (Barry) Comeaux of Plaquemine, Anna (Jason) Pennison of Morgan City and Mary Ayres of The Woodlands, Texas. Grandchildren include Katie Butler, Matthew (Kimberly Saurage) Comeaux, Maggie McInnis, Colin McInnis, Amanda (Trinity) Rock, Jared (Renee Vegas) Pennison, and Joshua (Laura Ives) Pennison. Great Grandchildren include Bryce Saurage, Braleigh and Braelynn Comeaux, Mason and Paisley Rock, Vail and Brec Pennison and Kennedy Pennison (due in October). She is also survived by siblings Leona Carlino and Pat (Halsema) Pinho of Patterson, Josie (John) Hagel of Lake Providence, and Travis (Elizabeth) Ayres, as well as wonderful nieces and nephews that she considered her own. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Leoluca and Frances Carlino, 1st husband Dennis P Montet, brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Rita Pinho Carlino, sister and brother-in-law Mary (Carlino) and August Cremaldi and great grandson Jon Luke Comeaux. Her love for her students went beyond the bell. Rosemary was the sponsor for many school organizations including Cheerleaders, Yearbook, and Class Sponsor, to name a few. Her love for sports had her rarely miss a game at school. After retirement she enjoyed following all the Lumberjacks that continued in college and professional sports. She could be found many days watching LSU, Saints, Pelicans, or any other sports on TV. In her retirement she enjoyed having all her family around, especially the little ones and traveling with her husband. Pallbearers will be Barry Comeaux, Matthew Comeaux, Bryce Saurage, Colin McInnis, Jason Pennison, Jared Pennison, Joshua Pennison, Lee Bierhorst, Lucas Carlino, and Jeff Pinho. A special thank you to her caregiver Chantel Jenkins for taking such wonderful care of Mom and all of us. Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ibert's Mortuary, Inc., 1111 Lia Street, Patterson, LA 70392, (985) 395-7873. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close