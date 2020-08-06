1/1
Rosemary Dixon
Rosemary Dixon departed this life on Saturday, August 3, 2020, her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 87 and a native of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Private religious services will be held at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Burial in Woodlawn United Methodist Church Cemetery. Survived by 1 son, Eddie Dixon, Jr.; 5 daughters, Mary Ann Dixon, Doris Ann Dixon, Emma Jean Dixon-Herbert (Darwin), Betty Joyce Johnson (Ronald), Doretha Marie Reed (Jonathan); 3 sisters, Florida Nicholas, Viola Myles and Wanita Simoneaux; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Dixon, Sr.; parents, Eugene and Elizabeth Daggs; 3 brothers, Joseph, Andrew and Charlie Daggs; 3 sisters, Ophelia Hubbard, Dorothy Gustave and Mildred Daggs. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
