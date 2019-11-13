Rosemary Goff "Yvonne" Young

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Goff "Yvonne" Young.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
1032 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
1032 Canal Blvd.
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rosemary "Yvonne" Goff Young departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Touro Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 95, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.