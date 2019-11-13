Rosemary "Yvonne" Goff Young departed this life on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Touro Medical Center, New Orleans, LA. She was 95, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church, 1032 Canal Blvd, Thibodaux, LA from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019