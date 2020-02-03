Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Louise Johnson. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

After gracing this earth with her beauty, kindness, and razor sharp wit, Rosemary Louise Nolan Johnson passed away today at her home in the presence of her family after a brief illness. She was widely known as Rose, rose-MARY, Miss Rose, Shug, Mom, Momma and Maw-Maw. She was born in New Orleans on August 15, 1926 and preceded in her death by her mother, Gladys Weysham Nolan, her father Hylet John Nolan, her brother Robert John Nolan, her husband of 49+ years Marcus Louis Johnson, and a son Keith Thomas Johnson. She was a direct descendant of the first Governor of Louisiana William C. C. Claiborne. She is survived by her children Marcus Nolan Johnson of Cypress, TX and Paula Cecily Johnson of Prairieville, LA. She has 3 grandchildren Jacob Thomas Reher of Prairieville, LA., Rian Danielle Johnson and her partner Jonah Daniel Dance Loop both of Sebastopol, CA, and Brett Connor Johnson of Philadelphia, PA. She is also survived by her three great grandchildren Lucille Rosemary Reher and Shirley Rae Reher both of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Ka lib Oliver Loop of Sebastopol, CA. She is also survived by her great grand cat Pearl of Philadelphia, PA and her great grand dogs Squirrel, Sharkbait, Henri, and Mars of Sebastopol, CA. She loved doing for others, loved to cook and bake, music, and ceramic arts. She made every Christmas something extremely special every year. She retired from the Department of Public Safety - Motor Vehicles after over 20 years of service. She was a huge fan of the great Louisiana State University and especially enjoyed watching the football team drive to a National Championship this year. She enjoyed watching the Tigers smash Clemson so much she watched the game twice. She was also richly blessed to have such great neighbors over the years that always checked on her to be sure she was doing well. She lived life everyday with unconditional love of her family and caring for others. If we followed that simple guidance, we could make our world a better place. In lieu of flowers, she requests that donations be made to St Jude. Lastly, our family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for the unbelievable and superlative help, support, love and caring for our mother. Visitation will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 8:30am until service at 10am. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close