Rosemary "Great Gram" McDonnell Wilson passed away peacefully in her sleep August 7, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born and raised in New Orleans to the late William Theodore and Myrtle Bayersdorffer McDonnell. She attended The Academy of the Sacred Heart and spoke highly of her time as an Alpha Delta Pi sister at Newcomb-Tulane where she received her Bachelors in Education. She continued attending Tulane University, earned her M.Ed., and enjoyed a long and satisfying career in school administration. As a devout Catholic, she attended Mass weekly and prayed for everyone, including her beloved New Orleans Saints. She was a fixture at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Metairie since its inception and loved all things Irish. Rosemary enjoyed spoiling a great number of dogs and cats throughout her life and kept "herb-themed" names for them to compliment her own. She will be remembered for being strong and independent to the very end. Her wisdom, lessons, laughter, and affection will be profoundly missed by all who knew and loved her. Rosemary is survived by her granddaughters Davlin Kerekes Campbell and Alexandra Donnell Kerekes, great-granddaughters Violet and Hazel Campbell, son-in-law George Kerekes and grandson-in-law Larry Campbell. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Donnell Alice Call and Davlin Call Kerekes. No doubt the three of them are enjoying Godiva chocolates and coffee together again. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Services will resume Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with a Funeral Mass at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, Independence beginning at 10:00 a.m. Condolences and other information are available online at www.thompsoncares.com.
