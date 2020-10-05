1/1
Rosemary Sabella Graham
1936 - 2020
To God our Creator, Jesus Christ our Savior, Holy Spirit our earthly inner strength and conscience, with the Virgin Mother of Jesus, receive into your heavenly realm Rosemary, showing her mercy and forgiveness for all of her earthly short comings. Rosemary, born on March 17, 1936, passed away on October 4, 2020 leaving in Christ her husband of 65 years, Nolan E. Graham; her four children, Keith (Mary Jo), Donna Campo (Matt), Kevin (Yvonne) and Dana Redmond(Joe); her 9 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Angela, Bryan, Matthew, Rachael, Sarah, Adam, Anthony, Emily and Zach; 13 great-grandchildren, Aivah , Joaquin, Sidney, Addison, Khloe, Preston, Sophia, Wyatt, Henry, Gabe, Barrett, Meritt and Rosemary; also survived by her sister Jackie Sabella, and nieces Kristi and Amber. Rosemary was the corner stone of our family giving love, care, kindness and mercy to family and friends. Her occupation was caring for her husband and children , she took care of everyone, giving help to all that needed it. No one ever left her home hungry or empty handed, always helping others. A faithful Catholic her entire life, she graduated from Istrouma High and shortly afterwards married Nolan who was in the military at Fort Benning. Upon returning to Baton Rouge, they started a family and Rosemary was ever present in the lives of her family and church. Besides being a wonderful cook, she was known for holiday Italian Fig cookies and fruit cakes shared and enjoyed by so many , a tradition passed on to the next generation in her family. A true lover of her husband and family, but especially her Catholic faith. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Ross an Tina Sabella; sister, Phyllis Jackson; in-laws, Ernest and Rezelda; brother-in-laws, Fred Moore, Ernest Jr. and Edsel Graham; and sister-in-law, Maryann Graham. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00PM at St. Helena Catholic Church. Interment at Days Cemetery, Liverpool, LA. As much as Rosemary loved her plants and flowers, in honor of her care for others and her faith, please if you desire make a contributions to St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Helena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
October 5, 2020
Butch and I are heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend, Mrs Rosemary. May God be with Mr. Nolan and the entire family during this sad time. May she RIP.
Betsy Donnelly
Friend
October 5, 2020
Donna and family, I am sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Mittie Rohner
Acquaintance
October 5, 2020
God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You will live on in the memories of your family and friends. Rest In Peace Mrs. Rosemary, until we meet again. ❤❤❤❤❤❤
Ranell & Randy Wempren
Friend
