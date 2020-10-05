To God our Creator, Jesus Christ our Savior, Holy Spirit our earthly inner strength and conscience, with the Virgin Mother of Jesus, receive into your heavenly realm Rosemary, showing her mercy and forgiveness for all of her earthly short comings. Rosemary, born on March 17, 1936, passed away on October 4, 2020 leaving in Christ her husband of 65 years, Nolan E. Graham; her four children, Keith (Mary Jo), Donna Campo (Matt), Kevin (Yvonne) and Dana Redmond(Joe); her 9 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Angela, Bryan, Matthew, Rachael, Sarah, Adam, Anthony, Emily and Zach; 13 great-grandchildren, Aivah , Joaquin, Sidney, Addison, Khloe, Preston, Sophia, Wyatt, Henry, Gabe, Barrett, Meritt and Rosemary; also survived by her sister Jackie Sabella, and nieces Kristi and Amber. Rosemary was the corner stone of our family giving love, care, kindness and mercy to family and friends. Her occupation was caring for her husband and children , she took care of everyone, giving help to all that needed it. No one ever left her home hungry or empty handed, always helping others. A faithful Catholic her entire life, she graduated from Istrouma High and shortly afterwards married Nolan who was in the military at Fort Benning. Upon returning to Baton Rouge, they started a family and Rosemary was ever present in the lives of her family and church. Besides being a wonderful cook, she was known for holiday Italian Fig cookies and fruit cakes shared and enjoyed by so many , a tradition passed on to the next generation in her family. A true lover of her husband and family, but especially her Catholic faith. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Ross an Tina Sabella; sister, Phyllis Jackson; in-laws, Ernest and Rezelda; brother-in-laws, Fred Moore, Ernest Jr. and Edsel Graham; and sister-in-law, Maryann Graham. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12:00PM at St. Helena Catholic Church. Interment at Days Cemetery, Liverpool, LA. As much as Rosemary loved her plants and flowers, in honor of her care for others and her faith, please if you desire make a contributions to St. Helena Catholic Church, Amite or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
