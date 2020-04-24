Rosemary Solete Daniels
A memorial service will be held later for Mrs. Rosemary Solete Daniels, 92, who entered eternal rest Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Williamsburg Senior Living Community. Mrs. Daniels was a retired schoolteacher in East Baton Rouge and St. Landry parishes. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and served as an usher. She became a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Southern University in 1948. She is survived by her son, Michael J. Daniels (Alma) and granddaughter Nicole Daniels. She was preceded in death by her son, Craig E. Daniels; parents, Louis Ortiz Sr. and Hazel Thierry Ortiz, adopted mother, Audrey Solete Boykin; grandparents, William W. Solete and Ida Frank Solete and her brother, Louis Ortiz Jr. Services have been entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020.
