Judge Rosemary Pillow passed away quietly in her home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in 1925, in Homer, Louisiana, but has called Baton Rouge her home since 1941. She graduated from LSU with a B.A. in Political Science in 1946, then attended Tulane Law School until 1949, when she became one of the first women to earn a Juris Doctorate degree at the prestigious law school. Her two surviving sons, Allen & Bill Broussard, were her greatest pride, and she put her career on hold to provide them with a solid foundation during their early childhood years. In 1962, she resumed her career as an Assistant Parish Attorney, moving on to become Parish Clerk/Council Administrator in 1971. Finally, in 1980, she became the first female judge elected to serve as a Baton Rouge City Court Judge, and she was reelected several times until her retirement in 1995. Judge Pillow was an active member of the Broadmoor Methodist Church, supported the Methodist Church in Homer, Louisiana throughout her life, and after serving as chairperson of the Executive Board of the Methodist Foundation of Louisiana, she remained active as a frequent and committed volunteer with that Church, the Women's Hospital, and numerous civic organizations until well into her 90s. She loved to fish, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed travel, dancing, and socializing. She was a huge LSU football fan, and she loved baseball – particularly LSU and the Houston Astros. Judge Pillow is survived by her sons and two grandchildren, Will and Lily Broussard, by one brother, Jerry Torbet and one sister, Jan Torbet McNeil, and by her many friends and acquaintances. As a mother, grandmother, daughter, wife, sister, and particularly as a Judge and civic leader, she had a profound impact on many lives over the years. A visitation will be held indoors in Baton Rouge at Greenoaks Memorial Park Chapel, 9595 Florida Boulevard, from noon until 2:00PM on Saturday, July 13, 2019, with a ceremony to follow at 2:00PM. The family has requested that in lieu of bring food or flowers, friends and other visitors make donations to the . Due to the likelihood of stormy weather, there will be no graveside activities. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019

