Mrs. Rosemary Wilson Young of Plaquemine (Seymourville), entrepreneur, community activist and Christian leader, transitioned on Sept. 4, 2020 at the age of 97. A graveside service will be held on Sat., Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 60455 Bayou Jacob Road, Plaquemine.

