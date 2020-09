Or Copy this URL to Share

Rosezetta M. Kendrick departed this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020, 3pm -5pm Immediate Family Only. Drive - Thru Window Viewing, 5pm -7pm. Religious Service Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2pm MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane Hwy 1042, Greensburg, LA. Officiating the service Rev. Moses Sims, Eulogy by Rev Patrick Bell. Interment: Turners Chapel Cemetery, Greensburg. Arrangements Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Greensburg, LA.

