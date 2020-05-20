Rosie Butler Spurlock
Rosie Butler Spurlock entered into eternal rest at the Baton Rouge Health Care on May 16, 2020 due to complications from Dementia. She was 70, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing will be held at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 on May 23, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am. Burial immediately follows at Southern Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home
MAY
23
Burial
Southern Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home
1553 Wooddale Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
225-927-1640
