Rosie Butler Spurlock entered into eternal rest at the Baton Rouge Health Care on May 16, 2020 due to complications from Dementia. She was 70, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Viewing will be held at Wilson Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 on May 23, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am. Burial immediately follows at Southern Memorial Gardens.

