John 14:2 "In my Father's house are many mansions, if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you." Rosie Mae Forbes Barker was born July 8, 1930. She was the daughter of Adam and Erie Cooper Forbes of Pride, LA. Rose was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs, LA. She spent much of her life growing up with her great Aunt and Uncle Jules and Edith Chandler. From an early age she helped run the family business, Chandler's Department Store which was also Denham Springs' first department store, until it closed in the mid 1980's. Rose will always be remembered by her beautiful smile and kind words to all she met. Rose loved the gospel of her Savior Jesus and was forever faithful. She was a member of the Northside Baptist Church in Denham Springs. She played piano for her church for many years along with singing in the choir. Her family and faith were first and foremost in her life. She was a loving and caring mother and an even better "Maw-Maw". She found happiness with the small things in life and was loved by many. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Barker Wray and husband Tony; a son, David Barker and wife Flo; grandchildren, Michael, Dawn, Scott, Anthony, Harper, and Eleanor; along with nine great grandchildren and one on the way. Rose was preceded in death by her husband James Edward Barker, her youngest son Rusty, her sister Anne Dispayne and brother Delmas Forbes. She will be missed greatly. Acting Pallbearers will be Michael Barker, Scott Barker, Glen Burr, David Barker and Honorary Pallbearer Anthony Wray. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service by LIVESTREAM on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11AM by logging on to www.facebook.com/BrandonGThompsonFuneralHome/. A graveside service at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 12PM. Due the current restrictions concerning Covid-19, only 10 family members will be allowed to attend the graveside service. All others are welcome to attend by staying in their cars near the gravesite or standing a minimum of 30 feet away from graveside. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home, Denham Springs, www.thompsoncares.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020

