Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Rosie W. Drew entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She was a 82 year old resident of Baker, Louisiana. Visitation Friday, July 5, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, July 6, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 6, 2019
