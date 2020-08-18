A native of Baton Rouge Ross Bajon, age 63, passed away on August 14, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. He was born on February 3, 1957 to Lloyd and Norma Bajon. Ross graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1975 and attended LSU. Ross spent much of his career as a highly successful car salesman. He worked for several great dealerships and enjoyed his clients and colleagues tremendously. He is survived by his daughter Christian Elaine Bajon whom he adored more than words can say. They had a special bond and cherished every minute they shared together. Also, survived by his brothers Ric (Debbie) Bajon and Roger (Ellen) Bajon and by his sister Rene' Bajon Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents. A service for immediate family only will be held at Healing Place Church Thursday, August 20th. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank all of his friends who gave Ross so much support and many prayers over the years. We ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made directly in Ross' name to St. Tammany Parish Special Olympics
46 Louis Prima Drive, Suite A Covington, LA 70433.