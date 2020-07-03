Dr. Ross J. DeNicola, Jr. passed away at his home on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and an admired and well-respected dentist for over 60 years. He loved and cared for generations of patients as if they were his own family. He was born January 13, 1937 in New Orleans, Louisiana but claimed Hattiesburg, Mississippi as his birth town. He was a proud alumnus of Hattiesburg High School Class of 1954. He attended Loyola University of the South on a music scholarship where he received his D.D.S. in 1960. He practiced general dentistry in Baton Rouge until June 2, 2020. He was proud and committed to the practice of dentistry. He was an active member of the dental community. He was a member and past president of the Greater Baton Rouge Dental Association; member and past president of the East Baton Rouge Parish Dental Association; member and past chairman of the public relations committee; past chairman of the legislative committee; former member of the Board of Directors and past president of the Louisiana Dental Association. He was an active member of the American Dental Association serving on the council on dental practice. He served on the A.D.A. ADPAC Board of Directors as an alternate delegate and delegate. He was ultimately elected as the 12th District Trustee for the ADA. He was a member; served on the board of Regents; and was past president of the Louisiana Section of the International College of Dentists. He was a member and past president of the Louisiana Section of the American College of Dentists. He was a fellow of the International College of Dentists and a fellow of the American College of Dentists. He was a fellow of Pierre Fauchard Academy and was a recipient of the Louisiana Dental Association Outstanding Dental Award. He was a past board member of the International College of Dentists Foundation; a past board member of the Louisiana Dental Service Incorporation; past president of PCDP Inc.; and chairman of the American Dental Association advisory committee of chemical dependency issues. He was past chief of Dental Staff at the Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center; past chief of Dental staff at the Baton Rouge General Hospital; and was a member of the board of directors for the Louisiana Foundation of Dentistry for the Handicapped. He was a life member of Delta Sigma Delta Dental Fraternity. He was a prior member of the Board of Directors at Pelican Homestead; a past member of the Board of Directors of the Cancer Society
of Greater Baton Rouge; the past president of the YMCA Board of Directors; and past president of the East Baton Rouge Lions Club. He was a long-standing member of Our Lady of Mercy church and served as a Eucharistic Minister for over 25 years. He was an associate clinical professor for LSU Dental School in New Orleans. He was a member of numerous other organizations and received many others awards and accolades for his dedication to dentistry and community service.
He was a mentor to numerous dentists across the nation and encouraged many to become involved in organized dentistry. He was affectionately called "Dr. D." by his students, patients, and colleagues. Although he loved his profession, he loved his family even more. He was an adoring husband to his wife of 56 years. He was a wonderful and dedicated father to his two children and a larger than life "Doc" to his five grandchildren. He was a man who always had a story to tell and left you with a smile on your face. He was loved and adored by everyone who interacted with him. He was preceded in death by his parents Marie and Ross DeNicola, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Irene Gauthier DeNicola; his children Ross J. DeNicola, III and wife Lana DeNicola and Susannah DeNicola Babin and husband Carl Babin; his grandchildren Hannah Grace Babin, Ross J. DeNicola, IV (Midshipmen Fourth Class), Ryan J. DeNicola, Brooks R. Babin, Cooper C. Babin, and his faithful furry companion Tripp DeNicola. Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation. On Monday, July 6, 2020 a mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 445 Marquette Avenue, Baton Rouge LA at 10:00 a.m. Masks are required. Private Interment to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Catholic High School Foundation, at catholichigh.org
or P.O. Box 65004, Baton Rouge 70896 in his name, or to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
in his name. The family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Louis Minsky, Dr. Gerald Miletello, and Dr. Angelo Annaloro for their exceptional care and valued friendship. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.rabenhorst.com
or www.theadvocate.com.