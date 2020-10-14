1/1
Rouchelle M. Scott
A loving wife, mother, sister, and friend; Rouchelle M. Scott passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 6th and went to her heavenly home. She was 51 years old and was a graphic designer at The Advocate in Baton Rouge for 25 years before transitioning into her role as the project manager at Blue Streak Technologies for three years. She was a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. She leaves to cherish her many memories, her loving husband of 24 years, Gregory Scott, 1 Child, Tamara S. Scott, and three children in love, Gregory D. Scott, Marcus D. William, and Ashley N. Scott-Gibbs. Visitation will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 8:00am until the service at 10:00am at The Rock Church and World Ministries, 20810 Plank Rd, Zachary, LA 70791. Officiant Pastor Rocky Bezet of The Rock Church and World Ministries. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, prayers, and support. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
The Rock Church and World Ministries
October 14, 2020
Rouchelle is one of a kind. So genuine. So pure. So kind. It is such a blessing to be her sister in Christ. The light of Jesus was definitely shining from within her here on earth. Well done my sweet friend. Well done.
Melissa Eisworth
Friend
October 14, 2020
I've never met a person more loved by everyone who knew her. Broken hearts everywhere. Love you Rouchelle and i will miss making you laugh.
Connie
Coworker
