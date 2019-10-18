|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rowena Fay Clarke Howard.
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
|
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
View Map
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
|
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
|
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
View Map
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
|
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
View Map
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Rowena Fay Clarke Howard, a loving christian mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 85 years old and a resident of Denham Springs, LA and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She leaves behind to cherish her memories two sons, Chris L. Howard and wife, Dianne, and Jay A. Howard and wife, Cynthia; two daughters, Lauren Howard Coyle and husband, Jay, and Leslie Howard Restivo and husband, Joe; 11 grandchildren, Robert, Ryan and Logan Howard, Rebecca Howard Ray and Melanie Howard Hall, Brandt, Trenton, Quincy and Alyson Coyle, Davin Restivo and Ragan Restivo Foskey; 12 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Wyatt and Alexander Howard, Elan, Sutton, Hannuh, Amanda and JR Ray, Lawson and Annabelle Restivo, Emerson Coyle and Azelle Rider. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ragan F. Howard; and parents, Fate L. and Mary F. Clarke; and sister, Mary Jewel Clarke. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 and will resume from 8 a.m. until service at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 conducted by Rev. Tim Norris. Burial and graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Vossburg, MS at 2:30 p.m. A special thank you to the staff of The Carpenter House and to her wonderful caregivers, Rachel Gill and Donna Jernigan for the love and care given to our family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DLEA Ministries, P.O. Box 1786, Ocean Springs, MS 39566-1786; email: [email protected]. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|