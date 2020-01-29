|
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluff Creek Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bluff Creek Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Bluff Creek Baptist Church
Rowland "Powell" Holley, Jr. died on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. Powell was a loving husband, Dad and Paw Paw. He was 82 years old and a resident of Bluff Creek. He was retired from Rollins Environmental after 35 years of service. Powell served in the US Navy Reserve. Visitation will be at Bluff Creek Baptist Church on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 5pm until 8pm and continues on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 from 10am until service time at 11am conducted by George Holley and Rev. Cole Permenter. Burial will be at Booker Kent Cemetery, Clinton. He is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Beaver and husband, Jesse, 2 sons, Daniel Holley, Sr. and wife, Michelle and Patrick Holley and wife, Stacey and a daughter in law, Dorothea Holley. 3 brothers, Mike Holley, Jeff Holley and wife, Nelda, and Kim Holley and wife, Dewanna. A brother in law, Ted Mims. 10 grandchildren, Tony Kaiser, Shannon Lawton, Emma Fontenot, Sarah Derums, Amanda LeBlanc, Vivian Holley, Daniel Holley, Jr., Zachary Holley, Abigail Holley and Frankie Beaver. 6 great grandchildren, Marshall Lawton, Claire Lawton, Brock Kaiser, Colt Fontenot, Benjamin Fontenot and Jenson Fontenot. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Ann Booker Holley, his son, Timothy Edward Holley, parents, Rowland Powell and Lucille Holley, grandson, Chris Lawton. Sister, Elizabeth Ann Mims, sister in law, Billy Ann Holley and nephew, Rodney Booker, Jr. Pallbearers will be Dan Holley, Patrick Holley, Zachary Holley, D.J. Holley, Jesse Beaver, and Chad Fontenot. Honorary pallbearers are Marshall Lawton and Tony Kaiser. Powell was a graduate of Istrouma High School. He was a member of Bluff Creek Baptist Church. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge and all of Powell's caregivers for all of the care and compassion shown to him. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
