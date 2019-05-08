Roxanne 'Roxy' Marie Tate entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2019 at the age of 24. Survived by her parents, Douglas and Wanda (Tate) McShane; sister, Miracle Banks and brother, Quentin LeDuff. Visitation Saturday, May 11, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 2:00 pm, New Covenant Christian Center, 6515 East Myrtle Avenue, Baker, LA. Bishop Michael Smith officiating. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019