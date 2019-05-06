A ceremony celebrating the life of Roxanne Marie May Green will be held at 1pm on Wednesday May 8, 2019 in the Healing Place Church Arena. Visitation will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow at Serenity Oaks Memorial Cemetery. Roxanne was born in McGehee, Arkansas on September 5, 1974 and departed from this life on Friday, May 3, 2019 at The Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing located at Baton Rouge General Midcity. She was 44. Roxanne was the wife of Johnny Green; mother of Johnny, Joshua, Jordan and Joseph; daughter of Ronnie and Sherrie Stapp May and sister of Jonathan K. May. She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Roxanne was a resident of Baton Rouge; Roxanne loved worshipping her Lord, spending time with her family, and serving others. Serving as pallbearers are Johnny and Joshua Green, Richard Williams, Jeff Rentz, David Latona and Marc Cleary. Honorary pallbearers are Jordan and Joseph Green and Jonathan May. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations go to Healing Place Church's Missions Fund by visiting healngplacechurch.org/give. Roxanne deeply loved her time spent on the mission field in Africa. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services www.churchfuneralservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 6 to May 8, 2019