1/1
Roxeanne "Rocky" Billings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roxeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roxeanne passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 63 after a courageous fight with brain cancer. At the end of her fight she was the real winner. She was an accounts payable clerk at Georgia Gulf for over 30 years; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5 to 9pm with religious services at 6:30pm conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. She is survived by her only child, Patricia Hebert and husband Tory; grandchildren, Brayden and Branson Hebert; mother, Margaret Witt Maddox and husband Mark; sisters, Cindy Tullier and husband Bruce and Jennie Schexnaildre and husband Charles; step mother, Janice Billings; and nieces and nephews, Craig Billings, Jr., Sean and Heath Roberts, Carlie and Charlie Schexnaildre. Preceded in death by her father, Patrick "Pat" Billings; and brother, Craig Billings. Roxeanne lived for her grandchildren, she especially enjoyed teaching and playing baseball with her grandson Brayden. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, especially Linda Mitchell for their loving care. Also special thanks to Sherry, Glenn, Dallen and Brayden "Bubba" Babin, Hank Rouyea and her surrounding neighbors for their love and support that was shown to my mother. She looked forward to Rena Dupre and Kathleen Hebert's home cooked meals. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Service
06:30 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 29, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved