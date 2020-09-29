Roxeanne passed away peacefully in her daughter's arms at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 63 after a courageous fight with brain cancer. At the end of her fight she was the real winner. She was an accounts payable clerk at Georgia Gulf for over 30 years; resident and native of Plaquemine, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 5 to 9pm with religious services at 6:30pm conducted by Pastor Tim Webb. She is survived by her only child, Patricia Hebert and husband Tory; grandchildren, Brayden and Branson Hebert; mother, Margaret Witt Maddox and husband Mark; sisters, Cindy Tullier and husband Bruce and Jennie Schexnaildre and husband Charles; step mother, Janice Billings; and nieces and nephews, Craig Billings, Jr., Sean and Heath Roberts, Carlie and Charlie Schexnaildre. Preceded in death by her father, Patrick "Pat" Billings; and brother, Craig Billings. Roxeanne lived for her grandchildren, she especially enjoyed teaching and playing baseball with her grandson Brayden. Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, especially Linda Mitchell for their loving care. Also special thanks to Sherry, Glenn, Dallen and Brayden "Bubba" Babin, Hank Rouyea and her surrounding neighbors for their love and support that was shown to my mother. She looked forward to Rena Dupre and Kathleen Hebert's home cooked meals. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.