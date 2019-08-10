Roxie Clayton Benoit, 68, a resident of Zachary, LA, died on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her home. She was retired, after working 11 years for Copolymer. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, in Zachary, LA on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5pm until 8pm and then on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 9am until funeral services at 11am, conducted by Dr. Wayne Barnes. Burial will be at Azalea Rest Cemetery. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Randy Benoit; and one son, Levi "Lea" Benoit and his wife Libby Benoit of Zachary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emerson and Luella Clayton; her aunt, Luana Lea; and her cousin Robert Lea. Pallbearers will be Clifton Bullock, Colin Raye "Bubba" Smith, Johnny Brown, Ryan Brown, Cody Williams, and Patrick Kline. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg Cowan and Kory Cowan. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing at her camp in Leeville. She could play piano by ear and loved sharing her gift of music with family and friends. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019