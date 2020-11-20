1/1
Roy Anthony Schneider Sr.
1928 - 2020
Roy Anthony Schneider Sr. a native of Florida and a longtime resident of Donaldsonville passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age 92. A devoted and faithful Catholic, Roy was a longtime member of Our Lady of Hope and Our Lady of Sorrows. Roy was also a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, music, wood working, spending a lot of time outside, and spending time with his family and friends. Those left to cherish Roy's wonderful memory are his children, Roy Schneider Jr. and his wife, Dorothy, Lisa Schneider and her fiancé, Michael Mistretta, Mary Blanchard, Vivian Olano and her husband, Donnie, Claudia Keen and her husband, Mark, and Beth Landry and her husband, Kevin; fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Schneider; his parents Roy L. and Florida Schneider; his son-in-law, Tim Blanchard; three grandchildren, two brothers and one sister. Visitation will be observed on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9am until time of services at 11am with a Mass of Christian Burial being held for Roy at Ourso Funeral Home in Donaldsonville. Following services, Roy will be laid to rest in the Ascension Catholic Cemetery. Father Jean Morel will be officiating. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the personnel at Pinnacle Hospice, Johnathan Lyons, Brandi and Veronica; Roy's sitter, Laura Coleman, as well as Roy's granddaughters, Michelle, Nicolette, and Lizzie for their care and support of Roy.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
1 entry
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
