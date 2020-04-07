Roy Bernard Gibbens, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence in St. Gabriel. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on March 14, 1925. He was the son of Julian Jesse Gibbens and Rita Moore Gibbens. Roy was married to Gloria Bajon Gibbens on October 18,1947 and has been a loving husband for 73 years and a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. In WWII, Roy served in the United States Army as a Tail Turret Gunner in a B24. He worked with St Vincent DePaul in the food pantry for many years. He was employed by Ethyl Corporation and Georgia Gulf Corporation for over 35 years. Private graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11:00 am in Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Gibbens; three children, Patti Cross, Steve Gibbens and Terri Barksdale; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steve Thomas Gibbens; sister, Evelyn Clouatre; brother, Julian Joseph Gibbens. Church Funeral Services of St. Amant is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020