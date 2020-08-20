I was weary Lord, and in Your eyes, my penance was done and you called me home. Born January 23, 1942 Roy Brown, on July 29, 2020 departed this earthly life for a richer reward for a life well-lived. Roy was educated in the public schools of East Baton Rouge and graduated from the historically renowned McKinley High School. During his time at McKinley, he served as a lifeguard at Brooks Park Pool. Upon graduation his first job was at Louisiana State University where he worked until his mid-twenties. Following LSU he worked at Coca Cola Bottling Company for approximately 12 years. He retired from United Parcel Service (UPS), where he was employed for 23 years. He was married for over 40 years to Lourie J. Brown. Out of that union came one child, Rochelle Brown-Angeletti. He is preceded in death by James & Helen Fleming, the couple who reared him; Geneva Molden, biological mother, Alvin Brown, Sr., biological father, Betty Vaughn, sister; Alvin Brown, Jr. brother, Siiri Ann Hogan, daughter, George Johnson, Sr., father-in-law and Fabiola Nabonne Johnson, mother-in-law. He is survived by daughters Rochelle Brown-Angeletti (Eric), Kelly Hogan (Mary); both of Baton Rouge; sons Ivan Hogan, Jr. (Pamela), New Orleans; Barry Brown and Pat Wilson (Baton Rouge); two brothers Anthony Robinson (Lily) and John Molden (Ruby); both of Baton Rouge, 14 grandchildren, sister-in-law Vanessa J. Gueringer (the late Henry); brother-in-law George Johnson, Jr., both of New Orleans, Mary Brooks, and Robin Sue Harris, dedicated cousin and niece, both of Baton Rouge, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. James and Helen Fleming instilled in him morals, lessons of life and his Christian belief. This set the tone for how he would live his life. He was a life-long member of Greater Beulah Baptist Church, where he served as an usher until declining health prevented him from serving. It was love at first sight when at a Southern Grambling Bayou Classic game, he first laid his eyes on his beloved Lourie. They spent those years building family and home. During the course of their marriage they traveled extensively, visiting throughout the US and abroad. Roy also enjoyed hunting and fishing with his (late) brother-in-law. Cooking was a skill he learned at a young age, and often stated he cooked better than his wife, who is known for her culinary skills. After retiring he enjoyed spending time with several dedicated friends and former co-workers: Roger Boyd, Joseph Williams, James Hickman, Kevin Guillory, Lloyd Baptiste, Romallis Theard and Eric Davis. They were avid Saints fans and gathered together quite often to watch the games. However, among all the things that gave him pleasure, his greatest joy was spending time with his five grandsons: Julian "Cole", Brennan, Christian, Aidan and Evan Angeletti, to whom he was lovingly called "Pop". He so loved having them over, that is until they turned off his westerns to watch their favorite cartoons. Private family service will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home. The family wishes to thank the Butterfly Wing of Baton Rouge General Hospital (Hospice) for their care of our beloved Roy.

