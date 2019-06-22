Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Carroll McIntyre. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Roy Carroll McIntyre died Thursday morning with the kind of fanfare which defies human hearing. He was not ineffable, but he was, in the end not defeated by the travails of hard, risible life. Roy managed to leave more behind than that with which he arrived, never fully conceded a single debate point, discovered in the middle of his life a gift for mortgage lending, and once lost a game of chess to a 12-year-old, whom he would never again agree to play. Not many people had the chance to get close to Roy, as gregarious and charming a man as he could be, and those who did may not have always felt the closeness was worth the jagged embrace which often accompanied it. But for the unlucky ones who did stay or were not caught by his charm, there were five bits of wisdom which Roy, without his usual hubris, was fond of repeating: First, always follow the lazy person – they will know the quickest way to get there. Second, only boring people get bored, so don't be bored. Third, never underestimate the sheer power and ingenuity of stupidity, nor the blessings which chance will always favor upon the undeserving. Fourth, no matter how they try and test you, disappoint and damage you, keep your siblings part of your life – before you realize they will be the only connection you have left to a communal past no one else can fully understand. Fifth, take responsibility for your own life, even if what is done to you is not your doing. If you will not take responsibility for your life, you should never expect that someone else ever will. And if they do, you will never be more important to that person as they are to themselves. This last comes not from Roy Carroll, but from the experience of others at his death: no one is the villain of their own story. If they appear as such, it is because no one ever taught them how to be a heroine. If you can understand what has damaged the people you love, you may find yourself able to then provide the consistent presence and example necessary for that person to grow past the damage inflicted upon them, and even learn better how to grow past your own. Survived by his daughter, Michelle; his son, Frank; his brother Leo; his sister Nancy, his niece Emily and his nephew Preston – Roy was preceded in death by his father Coy, his mother Polly, and other numerous, impatient relatives who absorbed Roy's First rule faster than he himself could, and have already found a way to hotfoot into to the next life. God Bless them, and Roy. We loved him and though we will miss him sorely, we hope God and the rest of the McIntyre, Ferry, Tillman, and Eppinette folks will welcome Roy to the next life, because he will undoubtedly have a few polite suggestions, once he's had a look around. Especially if there's no golf course. Goodbye, Roy. You were loved. 