Roy Dwayne Roberts died on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 67 years old. He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Bullard, brothers Michael (Cathy) Roberts, Henry Darvel Roberts, Jerry Wayne Roberts, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris Beaubouef Roberts and Lee Roy Roberts, grandparents Ruby and Alfred Beaubouef, Octavia and Columbus Roberts, niece Jessica Bullard, aunts and uncles. Dwayne graduated from St. Francisville High School in 1970, received his Batchelor's degree from Northeastern in Monroe, and his Masters + 30 in Education from LSU. Dwayne retired from the State of Louisiana as an educator, having taught at schools throughout Louisiana. He had a passion for teaching, especially at-risk and special needs youth. Dwayne was devoted to his family and loved spoiling his nieces and nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He enjoyed playing practical jokes and telling corny stories. He loved traveling and planning his next trips. Visitation will be held at Vick Baptist Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 am until funeral service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Vick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vick Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2020.