Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Obituary
Roy E. "Black Man" Butler departed this life on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 65, a native of New Mexico and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00 a.m. to Religious services at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
