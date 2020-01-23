|
Roy E. Jordan, age 86, resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on January 21, 2020. Roy was born in Alexandria, LA on June 27, 1933. He attended Bolton High School and graduated in 1951. He then attended Louisiana State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity and loved LSU Football. He worked for the Department of Transportation and Development for 30 years before retiring. He was an avid golfer who loved visiting his buddies on the 19th hole at the Baton Rouge Country Club and he also enjoyed traveling with his family to his time shares. Roy is survived by his wife, Diane Black Jordan; his children, Jill Jordan Malmberg (Todd Malmberg), Jack Erwin Jordan, Jeff Bruce Jordan (Cathy Daigle Jordan), and Jon Cole Jordan, Sr. (Stephanie Roberts Jordan); his siblings, Robert Bruce Jordan (Massi Jordan) and Mary Ann Jordan Teutsch (Tony Teutsch); his grandchildren, Jacob Jordan (Jordan Jordan), Casey Jordan Dauzat (Eric Dauzat), Westley Malmberg (Brandi Malmberg), Jordan M. Malmberg (Blake Ledet), Cadie Jordan, Cole Jordan (Marisa Jordan), Rachel Jordan, Caylie Jordan, and Jack R. Jordan; and his great-grandchildren, Canaan Lowrey, McKenzie Bateman, Weston Malmberg, Annalee Malmberg, Levi Malmberg, Christian Dauzat, Harley Dauzat, Pierson Ledet, and Bennett Jordan. Roy is preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Ineze Jordan. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers make donations to , The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or a . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020