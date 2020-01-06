Roy Edward "Bayby" Welch

Obituary
Roy Edward "Bayby" Welch passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence in Denham Springs at the age of 80. He was a retired heavy equipment operator with Local 406. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. Visitation will be held at Live Oak Baptist Church in Watson on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 9:00 AM until religious services at 1:00 PM conducted by Pastor Johnny Morgan. Burial will be at Courtney Cemetery in Holden. He is survived by his wife, Diane Mae Babin Welch; daughter, "Sissi" Welch Truax; sisters, Francis Allen and Wanda Brady; brothers, A.D. Welch and Henry Ermond Welch; grandchildren, Ryan, Shelby and Troy Truax; 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, A.A. Welch and Hilda Eremond Smith Welch; First wife, Cassie Welch. He loved hunting and fishing. Memorial donations may be made to Live Oak Baptist Church, 35603 Coxe Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70706. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
