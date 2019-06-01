Roy Landry, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 30 at noon as the result of a heart attack. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 42 years, Judy Hayden Landry, his daughter and son in law, Erin and Scott Lato, his son and daughter in law, Neil and Jaclyn Landry, and the light of his life, his precious granddaughter, Hannah Claire Lato, age 7. He was the brother of Zilda Ritchie (Ken) and Beverly Joffrion (Conrad). He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Roy was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana, on July 18, 1945 to Gertrude and Roy Landry, Sr. He was a graduate of Plaquemine High, Spencer Business College, and an accounting major at LSU. He served his country proudly as a member of the army during the Vietnam War. He had a long career in the telecommunications business, first with South Central Bell, where he met his wife, and then with AT&T and Avaya. He had a very successful career, winning many awards and retiring after 31 years. He greatly enjoyed his retirement years doing whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted. He and Judy were able to travel to many places in the world. When he wasn't traveling, he enjoyed helping his friends with their computer problems. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Gertrude and John Allain, father, Roy Landry, Sr., and mother and father in law, Doris and Johnny Hayden. Always the one to have a joke or quick comeback, Roy will be greatly missed, and a huge place in our hearts will have a void that can never be filled. Services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home at 9595 Florida Blvd on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation starting at noon. Services will be presided over by Tim Richardson, and pallbearers will be Neil Landry, Scott Lato, Errol and Nathan Labat, Ron Rogers, Roy Brown, and Gary and Troy Joffrion.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019