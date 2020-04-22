Roy Joseph DiVittorio
1932 - 2020
Roy Joseph DiVittorio passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the age of 88 at home in Baton Rouge. He was born on February 11, 1932 in Independence, LA. He was a first-generation U.S citizen born to Sicilian immigrant parents Catherine Schillaci DiVittorio and Frank J. DiVittorio. Roy's early years were difficult, having to learn English when starting school and being the first born of his parents on their farm during the Great Depression. From an early age he worked hard assisting his family, primarily raising strawberries, on the family farm. After high school, Roy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed primarily in post-World War II occupied Germany. Roy then served many years until retirement from the Baton Rouge Police Department. He enjoyed gardening. His back yard always had a garden and many fruit trees. Roy enjoyed watching all of his children's ball games through high school and college, often the first one in the stands hours before game time. Hard work and his children's education were important to him. He and Olivia were able to travel some after retirement, visiting many National parks and other sites along the way. Roy is survived by his wife of 56 years Olivia Adams DiVittorio. A loyal and faithful wife, Olivia cared for Roy until he took his last breath at home surrounded by his family. He is also survived by his son Frank DiVittorio and wife Donna of Harahan, daughter Jeanne DiVittorio Rube and husband Shaan of Baton Rouge, daughter Caroline DiVittorio Priest and husband Rick of Baton Rouge, and son Dr. Roy "Scooter" DiVittorio and wife Kim of Covington. He is survived by ten grandchildren, Alanna and Amanda DiVittorio; Hunter and Tyler Rube; Chase, Bryce and Haley Priest; and Lucy, Mary, and Rosemary DiVittorio. He is also survived by his sister Beatrice DiVittorio Graffia and husband Tony of Ponchatoula, brother Tony J. DiVittorio of Independence, sister-in-law Norma Jean DiVittorio of Independence, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Catherine DiVittorio and his brother Dan J. DiVittorio. Pallbearers will be his grandsons Hunter and Tyler Rube, Chase and Bryce Priest, and nephews Frank and Sam DiVittorio. Funeral services for Roy will be conducted by Harry McNeely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, LA. There will be a private graveside service with Father Reuben Dykes of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church at Colonial Cemetery in Independence, LA at 10:00 Saturday, April 25, 2020. The DiVittorio family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge for their service during this time. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.
