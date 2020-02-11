Heaven just received its best LSU fan and its fiercest prayer warrior. Roy worked LSU Stadium gate 2 taking tickets for 56 years. He met everyone as a friend and prayed every day for hundreds of people. Roy Joseph Dupuy, Sr., a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 96. He is survived by his children, Linda Dupuy and Roy Dupuy Jr. and wife Carol; grandchildren, Justin Dupuy and wife Megan and their two children, Camille and Wiley, and Claire Desoto and husband Joe; sister, Patricia Schroeder; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Garnet and daughter, Jeaneene. Visitation will be on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.