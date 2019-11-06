Roy passed away peacefully with his wife at his side at Our Lady of the Lake on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 68. He was an accomplished musician and song writer; resident of Denham Springs and a native of Bayou Pigeon, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10am until Rite of Christian Burial at 1pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara LeBlanc; daughter, Nicole LeBlanc Dougherty and husband Seth; sons, Benjamin LeBlanc and Christopher LeBlanc; grandchildren, Shelby LeBlanc, Brayden, Adler, Breya and Pierson Dougherty; great grandson, Orion Boudreaux; sisters, Lena Hedges and husband Vernice, and Lucy Berthelot; brothers, Calvin LeBlanc and wife Ida Mae, Leonard LeBlanc and Sidney LeBlanc and wife Karen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Zelmire Hue LeBlanc; and brothers, Clay and Nalton LeBlanc. Roy was Vice President of Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association. Special thanks to the nurses and staff on the Oncology floor at OLOL and Dr. Lavie. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019