Roy Joseph Simoneaux, passed away February 21, 2020 at the age of 97. Visitation at St. Anne Church in Napoleonville, LA. will be held Saturday March 7, from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. Roy is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Josephine Politz Simoneaux and son Dale J. Simoneaux. He is survived by his sons, Michael R. Simoneaux (Kathy), Wayne L. Simoneaux and daughter Jo Beth S. Fedric (Marshall). Grandchildren: Julie Valenti, Todd Simoneaux, Shannon Flowers, Jennifer Brigalia, Dale Simoneaux Jr, Angela Poirrier, Amie Delaney, Kelly Fedric and Samantha Simoneaux. He is preceded in death by his parents Leo and Jeanne Simoneaux, brother Ike Simoneaux. Survived by his sister, Jane Politz. He is preceded in death by his second wife, Mildred Simoneaux, stepson Willis and step-grandchildren Mark and Maria Pellegrin. He is survived by his stepdaughters Johanna Chmiel and Linda Porche (Jerry). Step-grandchildren: Christine Waldrip, Duaine, Brent and Billy Joe Pellegrin, Aleksandra Chmiel and Kataryna Borders. Roy was blessed with many great-grandchildren. He loved to fish and lived his life to the fullest. He honorably served his country in World War II in the United States Navy as a Ship Fitter serving in the Pacific. Much love and gratitude to all his girls at Terrebonne Place where he happily lived out his last months of life. Special blessings to his mealtime table partners Linda, Dot and Jerry. You all are truly family. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020

