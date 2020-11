Or Copy this URL to Share

Roy Lee, departed this life on Friday, October 30, 2020. Resident of Greensburg La. Family Viewing Friday, November 6, 2020 4pm - 5pm. Drive Thru -Viewing 5pm - 8pm. MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 87 Paddio Johnson Lane hwy 1042 Greensburg, La. Religious Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2:00pm Service Conducted by Rev. Joe Chaney. Interment Mt. Everett Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home , Greensburg, La.

