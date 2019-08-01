A native and resident of New Roads, Roy Lee Hall passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home at the age of 68. He was a self-employed Carpenter and a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He is survived by his daughters, Angela Hatfield, Logan Hall and Jennifer Hall; son, Caleb Hall; five grandchildren; brother, Gaylen Hall Jr. and wife Bobbie; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gaylen Hall Sr and Helen Ortis Hall. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019