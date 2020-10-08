1/1
Roy Martin "Marty" Babin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Martin "Marty" Babin, 56, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Marty was employed with the Louisiana State Police, and an officer with the DPS. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Babin; children and their spouses, Megan and Ryan Sibley, Trey Babin, Gerald and Trisha DeMars, Benjamin Rando, and Carley Rando; 7 grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, David and Renee Babin, Jason and Marie Babin, Johnette and Scott Ross, and June Lynn and Keith Kinchen; mother, Doris Truax Tyler and husband Glen; 7 nieces and nephews as well other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Martin Babin, Sr.; and stepmother, Jimmie Teresia Babin. A memorial visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, October 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved