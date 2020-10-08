Roy Martin "Marty" Babin, 56, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Marty was employed with the Louisiana State Police, and an officer with the DPS. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Babin; children and their spouses, Megan and Ryan Sibley, Trey Babin, Gerald and Trisha DeMars, Benjamin Rando, and Carley Rando; 7 grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, David and Renee Babin, Jason and Marie Babin, Johnette and Scott Ross, and June Lynn and Keith Kinchen; mother, Doris Truax Tyler and husband Glen; 7 nieces and nephews as well other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Martin Babin, Sr.; and stepmother, Jimmie Teresia Babin. A memorial visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Sunday, October 11, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society
.