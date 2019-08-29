Roy O. Allen, a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend; passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 66. He was a retired operator with Georgia Gulf; resident of Port Allen and a native of Bayou Sorrel, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5 to 9pm and will resume on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 8am until religious services at 10am, conducted by Bishop Ricky Sinclair. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife Janice Meaux Allen; sons, Cory Allen and Chris Harrell; step daughters, Danielle Sagnibene-Moses and Tonia Barker-Rumfola; grandchildren, Caleb and Colin Allen; step grandchildren, Kirstie and Nikki Thibodeaux, John Ross Rumfola, Jr., and Jayce Courville; great grandson, Axel Lafont; brother, Ralph Allen and wife Johnnie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his son, Roy Allen, Jr; parents, Oscar, Jr and Christine Guthrie Allen; and brother, Gene Allen. Roy was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a man of God, loved his church and church family. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019