2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Roy Oby was born on October 16, 1950 in New Orleans, LA to Reuben Oby, Sr. and Frances "Date" Lucas Oby. Roy was a 1968 alumni of McKinley High School. He was a die hard Jaguar fan for over 40 years. He retired from Trinity Marine after many years, then decided to go back to work at LSU, retiring for the second time after 15 years. He was married to Betty Joe Hatton for 48 years. He was a long term and very reliable member at Ark of Faith where he served as Deacon. Roy leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Betty Oby, three sons Darrell Oby (Deana), Frank Oby (Ana Paula) and Melkiah Hatton, nine siblings, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his parents Reuben and Frances "Date" Oby, his beloved and only daughter Evelyn "Pookie" Oby, and grandparents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store