Service Information Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA 70071 (225)-869-0000 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA Service 10:00 AM Rose Lynn Funeral Services 1870 Cabanose Ave Lutcher , LA

Roy Patrick Cazes, age 63, a resident of Paulina, LA, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2019 at St. James Parish Hospital in Lutcher, LA after suffering from complications of a long illness for many years. Roy was born in Lutcher, LA on March 17, 1956 to Theresa Brock Cazes and Edgar Anthony Cazes, Jr. and raised in Gramercy, LA. Roy is survived by his one daughter, Tracy Cazes, and two grandchildren, Tyler Daniels and Breian Ramon. He is also survived by two sisters, Joann Cazes and Dorothy Schlegel (Mark) and six brothers, John J. Cazes (Catherine), Arthur J. Cazes (Katherine), Tony J. Cazes, Elec J. Cazes (Carleen), Neil O. Cazes, and Bobby J. Cazes as well as many nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa Brock Cazes and Edgar Anthony Cazes, Jr. and two brothers, Edgar A. Cazes III and Victor Cazes. Roy enjoyed spending time working in his yard and was proud of his orange trees. He found comfort in raising and watching chickens. The loss of his mother was difficult and Roy worked in his mother's yard for many years before she passed. A Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28th, 2019 from 9:00 am until Religious Services at 10:00 am at Rose Lynn Funeral Services in Lutcher, LA with Interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery in Paulina, LA. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

