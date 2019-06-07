Roy Powell Davis passed away June 4, 2019. He was born in Baton Rouge on July 21, 1933. Roy Powell Davis was cremated and his ashes were interred at the First United Methodist Columbarium. Per his wishes, there was no service. He would like, in lieu of flowers that you get yourself something nice, buy a book or go out with a friend and maybe raise a toast to him. Friends will remember his BIG birthday parties and how he loved to dance. If desired, donations can be sent to First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA for the Rings and Ivy Sunday School Class.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 9, 2019