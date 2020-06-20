Roy Ray Stewart
Roy Ray Stewart went to his heavenly home on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born and raised in Livingston, LA where he lived his entire life. He retired from the Local 198 working as a Pipe-fitter after 40 years. Roy was a simple man who enjoyed starting his day off by reading his bible and newspaper and ending his day by watching his Western shows before bed. He was known to enjoy fishing and a good hunt, whether it be squirrel, deer, or turtling. Cooking and gardening were other hobbies of Roy's that brought him great joy. Roy was a one of a kind man who will deeply be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his daughters, Renee S. Foreman (George), Celeste L. Stewart and Kayla A. Stewart (Jourdon); son, Charles A. Stewart (Cindy); sisters, Bonnie Gibbs, Betty Wilson and Juanette Courtney; grandchildren, Trevor W. Foreman and Wyatt A. Stewart (Randi). Roy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Vivian Beregi Stewart; parents, Percy and Juanita Stewart; brother, James Bert Stewart; sister, Barbray Jean Stewart. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow in Hungarian Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
Funeral services provided by
Brandon G. Thompson - HAMMOND
12012 US 190
Hammond, LA 70401
225-567-1884
