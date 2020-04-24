A long life well-lived: that is the story of Roy Wallace LaFleur, who was born on July 13, 1937 and passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. Roy's early days were spent in Mamou, Louisiana, where his humble beginnings would make him into an even humbler soul. He would go on to be the owner of Airline Diesel where he faithfully served for over 30 years, until his retirement in 2012. As a native of Mamou, Louisiana, Roy exhibited throughout his life the strong and enjoyable fruit of being rooted in Louisiana: his native French language, his wonderful sense of humor, his love for family, his mastery in cooking, his love for LSU and Saints football, and his deep enjoyment of the outdoors. Roy loved fishing. But more than that, he loved gardening. "LaFleur" (the flower) was not just his last name, it was in his blood: his backyard was a second home for him. He always had a robust garden and an abundance of trees he planted and cared for. And if it is conceivable, Roy had a greater love than that for his garden: his family. Roy loved his family with a faithful, strong, and consistent love. Though never an ostentatious man, his passion for his family was seen in his quiet devotion to virtuously leading and serving by example. He also rarely missed a Saints football game, and loved watching LSU football with "The Group." He and Peggy valued their trips together in their camper and their long nights Cajun dancing with long-time friends and family. He treated everyone as if they were a friend. He was founder and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 6531 of St. Puis X Catholic Church from 1973 to 1975 and is a current member of St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Peggy Spillman LaFleur. A loyal and faithful wife, Peggy cared for Roy until he took his last breath in the home he built over 40 years ago. Roy is also survived by his son, Mike LaFleur and wife Terri, daughters, Lisa Jarreau and husband Chuck, and Connie LeBlanc and husband Melvin. Roy is also survived by five grandchildren, Lauren Daigle (Brian), Andrew LaFleur, Brooke Jarreau Huval (Sam), Matthew LeBlanc, and Natalie LeBlanc, as well as three great-grandchildren, Emery, Charlotte, and Benjamin Daigle. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy LaFleur, parents, Eluis and Pearl LaFleur, brothers Roger Lee LaFleur and Jimmy LaFleur. A private service will be held for Roy at Greenoaks Funeral Home, family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to sign the online guest book and leave condolences for the LaFleur family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020.