Roy Wayne Brumfield
1946 - 2020
Bro. Roy Wayne Brumfield was born October 1, 1946 and departed his life July 27, 2020. Roy was the son of Albert James Brumfield and Maxie Miller Brumfield. He was married to Onnie Wilson Brumfield for 42 years and to this union three children were born, Dedra Hishaw, Tiffini Gosserand, and Chad Wayne Brumfield. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology Engineering from Southern University of Baton Rouge, LA. He worked for Wyandotte Chemical Plant and later went to Louisiana State University as an Assistant Director over the facilities. He enjoyed talking with people. He would encourage people and help them to succeed. He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Dedra, Tiffini, and Chad; his grandchildren whom he loved so dearly; a host of relatives and friends. Drive thru viewing will be Friday, July 31, 2020 at Crain & Sons Funeral Home in Franklinton, LA from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00. p.m. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 1 at 12 p.m. with Elder Albert Brumfield, officiating. Crain & Sons Funeral Home of Franklinton are in charge of all arrangements. Please sign guestbook online at www.crainandsons.com. Covid19 safety precautions will be practiced.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Crain and Sons Funeral Home - Franklinton
Funeral services provided by
Crain and Sons Funeral Home - Franklinton
2000 Washington Street
Franklinton, LA 70438
985-839-5188
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Crain & Sons Funeral Home
