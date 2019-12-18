Royal Brooks Sr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a Barber and Veteran of the United States Army. Survived by his wife, Delorious Stewart Brooks; daughters, Cathy (Joe) Carter, Carlace Brooks and Darline (Benjamin) Taylor; son, Royal Brooks, Jr.; grandchildren, Justin L. Carter, Benjamin R. Taylor III, Cheri A. Carter, Christopher D. Taylor and Asters E. Dixon 2. Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, United Believers Baptist Church, 8837 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Manuel Pigee officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, 2019