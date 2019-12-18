Royal Brooks Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Royal Brooks Sr..
Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Believers Baptist Church
8837 Greenwell Springs Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
United Believers Baptist Church
8837 Greenwell Springs Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Royal Brooks Sr. entered into eternal rest on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a Barber and Veteran of the United States Army. Survived by his wife, Delorious Stewart Brooks; daughters, Cathy (Joe) Carter, Carlace Brooks and Darline (Benjamin) Taylor; son, Royal Brooks, Jr.; grandchildren, Justin L. Carter, Benjamin R. Taylor III, Cheri A. Carter, Christopher D. Taylor and Asters E. Dixon 2. Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, United Believers Baptist Church, 8837 Greenwell Springs Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Manuel Pigee officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.