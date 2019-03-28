Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruben Alfred "Bat" Batiste. View Sign

A native and resident of Donaldsonville, Ruben Batiste passed away at his residence on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was 64. Visiting on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00 pm. until 5:00 p.m; Visiting resumes at St. Phillip Baptist Church in Modeste from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m, Saturday, March 30, 2019, conducted by the Rev. Roland Julien. Interment in church cemetery. Survived by his fiancée, Rita Mae Joseph. His daughters, Shannon Harding, Collette Batiste and Nedra Joseph. Sons, Herbert Batiste and fiancée Sharona and Theophilus (Kalia) Joseph. Sisters: Ceola Jones, Hilda Scott, and Rose Anderson. Brothers: Floyd (Angela) Batiste, Jimmy Batiste, and Clarence (Kim) Batiste. Sisters-in-law: Sherry (Dale) Dennis, Martha (Pete) Jarvis. Brothers-in-law: Gregory, Larry, (Jacqueline) Joseph, and Christopher Joseph. Nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Former wife, Janet Thomas Preston. Also numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Johnas Batiste Sr. and Emily Johnson Batiste. His son: Jammy Batiste. His sister, Joyce Batiste. Brothers: Lloyd, Herbert, Roger, Johnas Batiste Jr. and Louis Coleman. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.

623 Railroad Avenue

Donaldsonville , LA 70346

